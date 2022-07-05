Inspire Investing LLC Invests $360,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $364.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $351.21 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.