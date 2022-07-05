Inspire Investing LLC Invests $373,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $10,090,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

