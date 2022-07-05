Inspire Investing LLC Invests $440,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

