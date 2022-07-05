Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,202,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.