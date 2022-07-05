Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $210.96 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,759. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

