Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

