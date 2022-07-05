Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $266.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $319.44. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.