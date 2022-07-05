Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

