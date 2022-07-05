Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,159.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,030.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,010.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

