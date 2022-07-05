Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLR opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

