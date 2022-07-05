Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

