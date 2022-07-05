Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Rollins by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 478,951 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

