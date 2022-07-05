Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $139.09 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

