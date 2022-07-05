Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 74.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.40. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

