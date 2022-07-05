Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

