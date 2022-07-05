Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 12,318 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

