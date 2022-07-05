Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 3,534 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

ETR opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

