Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 7,917 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

