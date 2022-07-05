Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

