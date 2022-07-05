Inspire Investing LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
