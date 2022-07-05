Inspire Investing LLC Takes $357,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

PTC stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

