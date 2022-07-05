Inspire Investing LLC Takes $357,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.