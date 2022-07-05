Inspire Investing LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.92.

NYSE:TFX opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.81 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

