Inspire Investing LLC Takes $391,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $217,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

