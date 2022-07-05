Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

