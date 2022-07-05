Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,469,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $99.52 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

