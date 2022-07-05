Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

