International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$18.25

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of IPCO opened at C$12.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.88. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$14.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.78.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

