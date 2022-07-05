Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.
NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investar (ISTR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.