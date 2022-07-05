Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

