Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) recently:
- 6/24/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
