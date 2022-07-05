iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.16.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

