iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of AIA opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.