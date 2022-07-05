J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $620.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 620 ($7.51), with a volume of 260805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($7.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.60) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £798.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 712.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 802.39.

In related news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($10,351.54). Insiders acquired a total of 1,212 shares of company stock worth $884,104 in the last ninety days.

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

