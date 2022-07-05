Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.