Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($85.63) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($60.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($60.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

FME opened at €47.66 ($49.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €43.53 ($45.34) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

