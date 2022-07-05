Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €170.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of SAE opened at €79.06 ($82.35) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a 12 month high of €165.70 ($172.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
