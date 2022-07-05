Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $187.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $297,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 109.0% in the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.