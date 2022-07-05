JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €22.20 ($23.13) on Monday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($38.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.05.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.