JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.66) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.24) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.90) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.24).

HSBA opened at GBX 539.70 ($6.54) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 515.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 510.72.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($91,002.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

