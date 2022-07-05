JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.56).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,244 ($27.17) on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81). The firm has a market cap of £113.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,528.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,548.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

