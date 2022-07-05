JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 179.50 ($2.17).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £481.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.55. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

