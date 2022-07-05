JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 640

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.66) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.58) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 604.17 ($7.32).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 434.75 ($5.26) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a market cap of £57.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.70.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.