JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.60

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.97.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

