JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

