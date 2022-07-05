JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.93 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

