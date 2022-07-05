JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

