JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 59 ($0.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 55.65 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £266.85 million and a PE ratio of -52.31. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 62.55 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 262.80 ($3.18).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

