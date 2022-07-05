JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.11

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.11 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 65.51 ($0.79). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.81), with a volume of 42,370 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)
