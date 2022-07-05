Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,458.05

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,458.05 ($90.31) and traded as low as GBX 7,223.20 ($87.47). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,270 ($88.04), with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,437.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,458.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.15 million and a PE ratio of 3,671.72.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider David Cicurel bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($100.81) per share, with a total value of £333 ($403.25). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($87.31), for a total transaction of £72,100 ($87,309.28).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

