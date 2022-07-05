K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$32.26 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$29.60 and a 52-week high of C$45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.62%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

